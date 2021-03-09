Today marks the 12-month anniversary of Murphy’s disastrous power grab

Today marks a grim anniversary on the calendar, Save Jerseyans.

On March 9, 2020, Governor Phil Murphy issued his infamous Executive Order 103 proclaiming “a Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency exist in the State of New Jersey.” This order provided the legal justification for MOST of the 125 enusing executive orders issued over the past twelve months, and it directly led to the unchecked deprivation of our liberties, thousands of avoidable nursing home deaths, and the shuttering of one-third of the state’s small businesses.

The lockdown backfired.

The Media establishment sat on its hands and is only now – in the wake of the Cuomo feeding frenzy – beginning to ask hard questions about the Murphy Administration’s deadly decisions.

Our Democrat-dominated legislature promised hearings and we’re still waiting.