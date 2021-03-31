Today’s thing that’s less deadly than a Murphy-regulated N.J. nursing home: hang gliding!

At least 1 in 10 New Jersey nursing home patients died after Phil Murphy pakced them in to die, Save Jerseyans. That’s a horrific death rate.

So, in the interest of driving the point home, I decided it’d be a useful exercise to start highlighting all of the dangerous activities and things generally which are actually LESS dangerous than living in a nursing home regulated by the Murphy Administration. Some might surprise you.

For example… hang gliding.

Simple pilot errors or equipment malfunctions can turn this invigorating aerial activity into a deadly pursuit. The hang gliding death rate is 1 death for every 116,000 flights.

1 in 10 vs. 1 in 116,000.

Yikes. If that statistical comparison doesn’t bring you back down to earth, folks, then I’m not sure what will

