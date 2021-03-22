Trump blasts “pathetic, clueless performance” of Biden’s DHS secretary

Former President Trump issued a strongly-worded press release on Sunday blasting DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and accusing his successor’s administration of “causing death and human tragedy” on the U.S.-Mexican Border. Trump’s comments follow a series of Sunday show appearences by Mayorkas in which he tried to shift blame for the crisis to the Trump Administration.

“The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace,” said Trump. “His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come.”

Here’s the full statement: