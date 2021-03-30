VIDEO: N.J. Democrats accused police of voter intimidation but can’t give specifics

A bill to bar New Jersey police from polling stations is currently stalled in the legislature, Save Jerseyans, and that’s not surprising. The legislation’s Democrat sponsor was completely unable to defend the measure during last week’s floor debate.

Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) called on Assemblyman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, a Democrat, to name a SINGLE instance of voter intimidation.

Reynolds-Jackson subsequently cited a single complaint allegedly from Lawrence Township but couldn’t elaborate. When pressed for more examples, she promised Webber a list of “a thousand” complains which, in turn, prompted Webber to say he looked forward to receiving her list.

“The point is that I received one,” a frazzled Reynolds-Jackson responded. “And if we received one complaint, we need to act on it as though we had a million.”

“Like you, I get the letters of people who support and none of the people you have named have sent a letter of support,” added Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso (R-13) in her own remarks.

The state Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council previously explained that the Lawrence Township officer was present to check temperatures and also names since people were entering township offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the proposed legislation’s statement, it would “prohibit persons employed as State, county, or municipal police officers, whether on or off-duty or whether in or out of uniform, from remaining or standing within 100 feet of a polling place or ballot drop box during the conduct of an election unless that officer is present at the location in response to a request for assistance in accordance with the provisions of the bill.”

