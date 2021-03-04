Voter fraud isn’t real, but a N.J. grand jury just indicted two Paterson politicians accused of committing it

TRENTON, N.J. – Democrats and the Media repeatedly claim that voter fraud is a fantasy, but a New Jersey grand jury just handed down multiple election fraud-related charges.

On Wednesday, Democrat Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced that Democrat First Ward Councilman Michael Jackson and Third Ward Councilman Alex Mendez have both been indicted on charges stemming from a fraud-plagued May 12, 2020 Paterson 100% remote special election; the situation was so bad, you may recall, that a judge took the extraordinary step of ordering a new election.

Jackson and Mendez were originally charged in a June 2020 complaint along with two other men (Shelim Khalique of Wayne and Abu Razyen of Prospect Park). Grewal says Khalique’s and Razyen’s are still pending.

The saga began in May when mail-in ballots were discovered in a Haledon mailbox and hundreds more were found in one in Paterson.

“These indictments are an important step in our prosecution of these two sitting city councilmen on charges including second-degree election fraud,” said Grewal. “As we have seen all too clearly in recent months, public confidence in our democratic process is critical. If anyone tampers with an election in New Jersey and threatens that process, we will hold them accountable.”

Jackson and Mendez are both charged with Election Fraud, Fraud in Casting Mail-In Vote, Unauthorized Possession of Ballots, Tampering With Public Records or Information, and Falsifying or Tampering with Records. Mendez also faces “False Registration or Transfer” and “Attempted False Registration or Transfer” charges.

Voter fraud is real. Our friends at the Heritage Foundation have an interactive map which highlights recent cases in all 50 states. You also don’t have to believe in a mythical “Kraken,” folks, in order to see that our election system has vulnerabilities which have been successfully exploited by the covid-inspired expansion of mail-in ballots. Ask a Paterson voter!

