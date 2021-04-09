Another Fulton F-Up: The MVC’s computer system went down again on Friday morning

The MVC is once again at peak MVC, Save Jerseyans.

According to one of our reliable sources, the notorious problem-plagued agency’s computer system went down AGAIN on Friday morning and was only on the verge of going back to full functionality around lunch time. This latest in a long series of MVC computer glitches adds to the inconvenience created by eight locations which are presently offline due to COVID-19.

–

Coincidentally, this latest outage comes only one day after Republican proposed investing $500 million in New Jersey’s outdated state computer systems.

“Our plan puts the $6.5 billion of federal funds to use in a responsible way that will help New Jersey overcome the challenges of the pandemic,” said Senator Steven Oroho (R-24) who serves as the GOP budget Officer. “We address both current and future needs to support New Jersey’s recovery, and propose modernizing the unemployment and MVC computer systems that have caused unnecessary pain for millions of New Jerseyans over the past year. If we don’t undertake those costly upgrades now when we have the money, they’re unlikely to happen any time soon.”

Why does Sue Fulton still have a job?

Only in Trenton would it even be a question. She would’ve been fired month ago anywhere else.

–