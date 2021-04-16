AOC’s PAC reported donations to Sherrill, Malinowski and Kim

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Courage to Change PAC” apparently cut $5,000 checks to each of three New Jersey Democrats in battleground districts: Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), Andy Kim (NJ-03), and Tom Malinowski (NJ-07). All three two-term incumbents are considered top-level targets for Republicans who hope to retake the U.S. House of Representatives.

Malinowski denies ever receiving his contribution according to The New Jersey Globe, and a donation was never reported.

–

Republicans were obviously more than happy to highlight AOC’s generosity.

“Every vulnerable Democrat who takes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s money has signed onto her insane socialist agenda that wants to defund the police, abolish private health insurance and open our borders,” saind NRCC Spokeswoman Samantha Bullock in a statement regarding Sherrill’s and Kim’s checks.

“AOC knows she can count on Andy Kim to help her defund the police, end your health care and raise your taxes,” said Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) Communications Director Calvin Moore in a separate release blasting Kim specifically. “No wonder AOC is shelling out big bucks to keep him in Congress.”

–