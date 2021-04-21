Atco Dragway Targeted Unfairly By N.J. Government | Spadea

Len Capone is frustrated. He sees examples across New Jersey and in dozens of other states with thousands of people gathering to celebrate life and live normally. The Super Bowl, the Texas Rangers home opener, street celebrations after Alabama won the national championship and of course spring break and the thousands of open bars and restaurants across Florida, Texas and other states. Not in New Jersey of course.

Len is the guy in charge of Atco Dragway, a New Jersey institution in the southern half of the Garden State. Actually people come from all over the region to enjoy a day of racing with family and friends. And they’ve been doing it for the past 61 years. This past weekend, the complicit, pro-lockdown superintendent of the New Jersey State Police reared his ugly head again.

Despite the fact that the raceway is 180 open acres and has the capacity for 20-30 thousands spectators, the state capped the capacity at 30% of the grandstand. The bleachers held 10,000 so they were limited to 3,000 fans. Even though they were well under that number, the state came in and shut them down with only 1,100 fans. As Len puts it, it was the state action that caused most of the traffic troubles that day, how history repeats.

