N.J. Assembly Republicans experience embarrassing ballot meltdowns in LD3, LD36

Democrats may have an easier job than usual in two New Jersey legislative districts where Republicans SHOULD be competing heading into November.

In Steve Sweeney’s LD3, Democrat Assemblymen John Burzichelli and Adam Taliaferro are set to cruise to reelection. Republican Assembly challenger Nicholas Sereday (a National Guard member) was tossed from the ballot on Wednesday after a court found he didn’t meet the residency requirement (he apparently lived in LD4 until March, and there’s a one year cut-off).

Unless something changes, Republican Bethanne Patrick will run solo in a rural South Jersey district that Donald Trump carried in 2016.

Meanwhile, up in Bergen County’s LD36, a Democratic outpust but one full of working class neighborhoods where Republicans should be able to expand their reach, the GOP slate of Chris Auriemma (a veteran and firefighter), Craig Auriemma (they’re brothers) and Ana Castilla withdrew en masse from the race on Monday ahead of a Democrat petition challenge hearing. Democrat Senate Budget Chairman Paul Sarlo and his running mates Assemblymen Gary Schaer and Clinton Calabrese are now running unchallenged unless the GOP mounts a successful write-in campaign.

These mistakes were easily avoidable with a little oversight and institutional help, Save Jerseyans. For candidates who actually meet the residency requirement, the job should’ve been easier this year thanks to online petitions.

A Republican legislative caucus that doesn’t have a presence in all 40 districts isn’t representative of a true statewide party. It’s a permanent minority faction.

