MOORESTOWN, N.J. – Legendary New Jersey businessman Vernon Hill is throwing his considerable weight behind Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

Hill – founder of the former Commerce Bank based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and current chief executive of Republic Bank – is hosting a $50,000 per couple fundraiser for the governor on June 15th in Moorestown:

DeSantis is up for reelection in 2022, but he’s also considered one of the early favorites for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

