Biden owns the Johnson & Johnson debacle

Let’s take this step-by-step, Save Jerseyans. The timeline is simple:

January 20, 2021: Joe Biden is inaugurated as America’s 46th president.

–

Biden’s first five weeks: Newly-minted POTUS Biden focuses on destroying women’s sports, government funded abortion, and a number of other far-Left priorities (the important stuff!), but he declines to fill hundreds of federal positions INCLUDING appointing a new head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Late February 2021: We read a report of blood clot conditions in Johnson & Johnson vaccine volunteers. 15 of them.

February 27, 2021: The FDA grants emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

April 13, 2021: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being paused after 6 out of 7 million (six, not 60, 600 or 6,000) reportedly developed blood clots. Here’s the New Jersey-based company’s release if you’re curious.

Anyone familiar with how government works (or doesn’t work more accurately) knows that interim department heads are like glorified babysitters: they simply don’t get the same level of respect from the kids as mom or dad. We still don’t have a new FDA head. We did get a new CDC chief who is most famous at present for getting choked up during a live stream. So… did something go wrong on the back end? Something which might have been caught or addressed if a permanent regime was in place weeks or even months ago? We need answers.

My personal opinion on the “pause” will annoy some of you so sorry in advance: we’re talking about 6 cases out of 7 million here. You have a better chance of getting killed by a car while crossing the street than becoming seriously ill from the J&J vaccine. Worthy of further inquiry? Of course. Should the public be fully informed? Absolutely. But I worry this “pause” is an overreaction that’s going to add fuel to the anti-vax fire.