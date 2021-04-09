Biden signs order creating commission to consider packing the U.S. Supreme Court

It begins, Save Jerseyans.

Despite refusing to commit one way or the other on the debate during the 2020 campaign, the White House announced on Friday that President Biden had signed an executive order to create a commission which will consider, among other topics, the packing of the United State Supreme Court.

“Topics it will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the Court’s role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices,” explained the White House statement.

It remains to be seen whether he has more luck than the last guy to try it.

The most recent president to aggressively attempt to change the number of justices was FDR who, after his own 1936 reelection landslide, raged against a High Court which was hostile to his New Deal program; the “Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937” was ultimately derailed by anti-New Deal members of the president’s own party in Congress.

Critics of court-packing include the late RGB.

“Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time,” opined the far-left SCOTUS justice in 2019. “I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court.”

