Bucco to Murphy: Covid “doesn’t know the difference” between weddings, graduations

BOONTON, N.J. – There’s still no official word as to whether the Murphy Administration will try to stop spring 2021 proms and graduation ceremonies. State Senator Anthony Bucco (R-25) says it’s time to dispense with outdoor gathering limits altogether.

“It makes no sense that many outdoor events continue to be limited to 200 people while a few select others have no limits at all,” said Bucco on Tuesday. “If Governor Murphy thinks the science supports not having gathering limits for weddings or funerals, the same science should apply to all types of outdoor events, including graduations. The coronavirus doesn’t know the difference.”

Currently, outdoor gatherings are capped at 200 people per executive order, but First Amendment activities including weddings, funerals, and political activities.

Bucco said the science doesn’t support a distinction.

“People find Governor Murphy’s inconsistent executive orders to be incredibly frustrating, and rightfully so,” continued Bucco. “Before another graduation season is ruined with unnecessary restrictions, Governor Murphy should lift the outdoor gathering limits for everyone.”

