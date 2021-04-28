National Republicans report anti-cancel culture messaging works in N.J.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) says its recent digital ads play well in Election 2021’s two major battlegrounds: New Jersey and Virginia.

On Wednesday, the national GOP organization released the results of an internal survey; the survey found that 57% of LD8 voters were more likely to vote for a Republican legislator in November after seeing the RSLC ad which focuses on the MLB’s recent decision to bolt Georgia.

–

The RSLC talked to 656 “high propensity persuadable voters” in LD8 which is a key legislative battleground this fall. Both Assembly seats are open in the suburban Philadelphia district, and incumbent Republican Assemblywoman and former Burlington County Sheriff Jean Stanfield is challing the incumbent Democrat Dawn Addiego who switched parties two years ago.

A similar poll in Virginia’s 12th district produced an almost identical result (58%).

“The high propensity persuadable voters that the RSLC surveyed represent a demographic that Republicans will need to do well with in November if we are going to pick up seats in New Jersey and Virginia,” RSLC President Dee Duncan reported in its accompanying polling memo. “Our data indicates that the cancel culture crusade being pushed by liberals nationally is making this key constituency wary of how far left the Democratic Party has gone and more open to supporting Republican candidates in state legislative races.”

“Our numbers display cancel culture may have a similar impact this cycle that the Democrats’ calls to defund the police had in 2020,” Duncan continued. “Both are reckless policies or tactics recently embraced by the left that prove the Democrat party is not what it used to be, and give Republicans an opening to appeal to soft-Democrats who now feel politically homeless. In other words, Democrat-led cancel culture seems to be providing state Republicans with an opportunity to have their arguments on pressing issues like the economy, education, community safety, and health care taken more seriously by voters that were traditionally out of reach.”

–