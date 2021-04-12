Ciattarelli says he won’t seek the NJEA’s endorsement

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Jack Ciattarelli says he’s not playing ball with the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) for the 2021 gubernatorial endorsement process.

The former Assemblyman announced on Monday that he’d asked the notorious public sector union to let rank-and-file NJEA members participate in the screening process. He says that request wasn’t granted.

“With all due respect, the invitation to participate in a gubernatorial screening process orchestrated by the same political union bosses who have given $10 million in campaign contributions to Governor Murphy’s Super PAC is a total charade,” said Ciattarelli who, since his campaign began, has called for a return to statewide in-person instruction. “I know the NJEA bosses don’t have any interest in endorsing me, and I have no interest in letting them use me as a prop meant to give the phony impression that their screening process is fair. I do, however, have a strong and genuine interest in speaking directly to all rank-and-file NJEA members – teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, custodians, school nurses and librarians, security staff and administrative workers – who make up the real union membership. My request to have these hard working women and men participate in this screening is more than fair, and the NJEA union bosses’ decision to prohibit them is disappointing.”

Ciattarelli said he’ll bypass the NJEA screening process altogether. The decision echoes Chris Christie’s 2009 decision to skip the NJEA process which, invariably, results in the Democrat receiving the union leadership’s seal of approval.

This cycle’s GOP frontrunner is hoping his stand sends a similarly successful signal to voters who are tired of the Trenton power status quo.

“Every teacher and school employee deserves to take part in a full and honest conversation about the future of our state, the fiscal realities we all face, the outrageous taxes we all pay, and a sensible approach to making sure all of our children are back in school full-time immediately,” added Ciattarelli. “This conversation is more important now than ever. Children are falling behind. Parents are trying to make ends meet. Teachers are fighting to keep our children above water. While we may not agree on every issue, I’ve personally spoken to hundreds of NJEA members who want an alternative, even if they have been made to be afraid to say it out loud. The fact that the NJEA union bosses won’t allow for an open and honest conversation reveals their true intentions and what little confidence they have in Governor Murphy.”

