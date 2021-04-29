Elizabeth’s Democrat mayor signals he won’t enforce Murphy’s polling place mask mandate

The Democrat Mayor of Elizabeth Chris Bollwage signaled late Wednesday evening that his city won’t demand mask wearing at polling stations this year:

Everyone will vote in Elizabeth who shows up at the polls..No one will be denied the right to vote…All poll workers will wear masks https://t.co/2LQ74GoWkv — Chris Bollwage (@MayorBollwage) April 29, 2021

Governor Murphy announced during his Wednesday daily press briefing that New Jersey would insist upon mask wearing at polling stations this spring.

