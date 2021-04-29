You are Here
Elizabeth’s Democrat mayor signals he won’t enforce Murphy’s polling place mask mandate

Elizabeth’s Democrat mayor signals he won’t enforce Murphy’s polling place mask mandate

1 min read

The Democrat Mayor of Elizabeth Chris Bollwage signaled late Wednesday evening that his city won’t demand mask wearing at polling stations this year:

Governor Murphy announced during his Wednesday daily press briefing that New Jersey would insist upon mask wearing at polling stations this spring.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin