FIRE SUE FULTON: 13 MVC locations are currently closed due to Covid-19

The Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) competency crisis continues to deepen, Save Jerseyans, with thirteen separate locations now closed due to COVID-19.

MVC locations are also closed on Good Friday, something which would ordinarily be unobjectionable but given the current situation… appropriate? I leave it to you to decide, Save Jerseyans.

Here’s the latest list of closures and projected reopening dates directly from the MVC website:

Randolph Licensing Center – Saturday, April 3.

Salem Licensing Center – Saturday, April 3.

Bayonne Licensing Center – Saturday, April 3.

Eatontown Road Test Operations – Monday, Apr 5.

South Plainfield Licensing Center – Tuesday, April 6.

Somerville Vehicle Center – Tuesday, April 6.

Rahway Licensing Center – Wednesday, April 7.

South Brunswick Vehicle Center – Friday, April 9.

Delanco Licensing Center – Friday, Apr 9.

Oakland Licensing Center – Monday, Apr 12.

Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center – Monday, Apr 12.

Flemington Licensing Center – Wednesday, Apr 14.

Lakewood Vehicle Center – Tuesday, April 15.

 

