FIRE SUE FULTON: 13 MVC locations are currently closed due to Covid-19

The Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) competency crisis continues to deepen, Save Jerseyans, with thirteen separate locations now closed due to COVID-19.

MVC locations are also closed on Good Friday, something which would ordinarily be unobjectionable but given the current situation… appropriate? I leave it to you to decide, Save Jerseyans.

Here’s the latest list of closures and projected reopening dates directly from the MVC website: