FIRE SUE FULTON: 13 MVC locations are currently closed due to Covid-19

The Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) competency crisis continues to deepen, Save Jerseyans, with thirteen separate locations now closed due to COVID-19.
MVC locations are also closed on Good Friday, something which would ordinarily be unobjectionable but given the current situation… appropriate? I leave it to you to decide, Save Jerseyans.
–
Here’s the latest list of closures and projected reopening dates directly from the MVC website:
Randolph Licensing Center – Saturday, April 3.
Salem Licensing Center – Saturday, April 3.
Bayonne Licensing Center – Saturday, April 3.
Eatontown Road Test Operations – Monday, Apr 5.
South Plainfield Licensing Center – Tuesday, April 6.
Somerville Vehicle Center – Tuesday, April 6.
Rahway Licensing Center – Wednesday, April 7.
South Brunswick Vehicle Center – Friday, April 9.
Delanco Licensing Center – Friday, Apr 9.
Oakland Licensing Center – Monday, Apr 12.
Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center – Monday, Apr 12.
Flemington Licensing Center – Wednesday, Apr 14.
Lakewood Vehicle Center – Tuesday, April 15.