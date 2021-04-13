Open Texas’s seven-day case average is below Murphy-restricted New Jersey’s average

Maskless Texas continues to outperform New Jersey if COVID-19 cases is your preferred measure of the pandemic’s potency (and it is for the Murphy Administration, Save Jerseyans). That’s despite Texas reopening its businesses to full capacity and lifting its statewide mask mandate back at the beginning of March.

On Sunday, Texas’s seven-day average (3,517) was a couple of hundred cases below New Jersey’s seven-day rolling average of 3,756.

Adjusting for the fact that the Lone Star State has about 20 million MORE residents than the Garden State, the comparative analysis gets even more interesting! Right?

Texas does have more people hospitalized (2,823 vs. 2,261), but again, adjusting for Texas’s much larger population can easily explain that. Texas is also down to its lowest level of hospitalizations since June despite being several weeks into its reopening.

There’s no argument still standing to justify continued closure, folks. None.

