Group opposing court-packing targets Malinowski with digital ads

The American Action Network (AAN) – a leading national conservative PAC – began running digital ads on Tuesday voicing opposing to Democrats’ court-packing plans. 14 districts are on the target list, and other 34 districts will receive phone calls whipping opposition to H.R. 2584.

“This is about consolidating control over every aspect of American life,” said AAN President Dan Conston in a statement. “In the last month alone, liberals in Congress have tried to steal the Supreme Court, hijack a Congressional seat in Iowa, add blue states to the Senate, and take control of every state’s election laws. The left wants carte blanche to enact their socialist agenda and will trample anyone or anything that stands in their way to do it. Every Member of Congress who cares about protecting American Democracy should condemn this shameless power grab.”

Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) is on the target list for digital ads and phone calls.

Andy Kim (D, NJ-03), Josh Gottheimer (D, NJ-05), and Mikie Sherrill (D, NJ-11) are on the call list.

