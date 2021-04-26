If Biden’s tax plan passes? N.J.’s top combined capital gains rate would be 54.2%.

Joe Biden’s tax plan would further cement New Jersey’s position as one of the country’s worst tax states, Save Jerseyans.

On Friday, the D.C.-based Tax Foundation released an analysis of combined capital gains tax rates. New Jersey is one of 13 states that would have a 50%+ combined rate under the new plan with a staggering 54.2%. Only New York (54.3%) and California (56.7%) would come out worse.

–

By way of comparison, New Jersey was ranked 5th with a 30.4% rate in 2014. It’s currently 34.6%. So yeah, the Biden-Harris proposal would likely lead to a further accelerations of wealthy folks moving their families, businesses, and money to more tax friendly climates. What else is new…