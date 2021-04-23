Jersey City super backtracks, greenlights in-person school after parental backlash

After initially announcing this week that Jersey City schools would remain remote until SEPTEMBER, Save Jerseyans, Superintendent Franklin Walker announced on Thursday that kindergarten through third grade students would resume in-person instruction on Thursday, April 29th. The other grades will return in May.

“When The District made the difficult decision to remain closed, that decision was guided by science and the realities of safely staffing a district of 30,000 students for in-person and remote learning simultaneously,” wrote Franklin before going on to explain that “the increased concerns of parents, especially those with young children, have made us reconsider the decision.”

–

Walker didn’t clue us into the “science” behind his initial boneheaded decision. He couldn’t because he can’t.

The data is overwhelming that schools are coronavirus safe. Jersey City children should be back TOMORROW, but every inch gained is a small victory towards reclaiming our society from the maniacs who’ve tortured us (and our children) for the past year.

Keep fighting back, parents! Speaking out matters.

–