Kim, Gottheimer, Malinowski and Sherrill vote against censuring Maxine Waters

Four New Jersey Democrat congressmen who voted to impeach Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the January 6th Capitol Hill riot refused to censure Maxine Waters on Tuesday.

The GOP initiate failed narrowly, 216-210, with Andy Kim (NJ-03), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), Tom Malinowski (NJ-07), and Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) all voting with the majority.

–

Earlier this year, Sherrill even accused – but refused to name – members of Congress of aiding rioters in the Capitol assault.

Hypocrisy? It’s worse than all that, Save Jerseyans. Waters is guilty of urging Minnesota protesters to “stay on the street” and “get more confrontational” had Derek Chauvin been acquited. “We’ve got to make sure they know we mean business” said Waters over the weekend.

No. This is partisanship on steroids. The “Blue Team” plays by different rules than the “Red Team” is permitted.

Meanwhile, Republicans were quick to point out the New Jersey Democrats’ pattern of siding with violent forces over the rule of law.

“Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, Tom Malinowski, Mikie Sherrill and Washington Democrats would rather stand with the violent mob than law enforcement. Voters will hold them accountable for their extremism,” said RCC Spokeswoman Samantha Bullock.

–