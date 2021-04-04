Living in a N.J. nursing home or being struck by lightning: which is more likely to be fatal?

The answer is about the same, Save Jerseyans.

At least 1 in 10 New Jersey nursing home residents died during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the Murphy Administration’s deadly spring 2020 decision to FORCE long term care facilities to accept COVID-19 patients. Consequently, to drive the point home, we’ve begun comparing the risk of dying in a Murphy-regulated nursing home to the risk of dying from any number of other things.

–

As it turns out, the risk of dying from a lightning strike is also about 10%.

“According to the NWS Storm Data, over the last 30 years (1989-2018) the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year. Only about 10% of people who are struck by lightning are killed, leaving 90% with various degrees of disability,” explains the National Weather Service on its website. “More recently, in the last 10 years (2009-2018), the U.S. has averaged 27 lightning fatalities.”

Illuminating? We sure hope so.

