Murphy: No voting in person without a mask

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Murphy plans to force mask compliance for the upcoming May and June New Jersey elections. He announced at Wednesday’s briefing that non-compliant voters would be turned away at the polls.

“I think if you refuse to wear a mask, we’re not letting you in. It’s that simple,” said Murphy. “You’ve got to wear a mask if you’re going into a store, going into a restaurant. You’ve got to wear one going to the Motor Vehicles Commission, wherever you’re going, if you’re indoors you’ve got to wear a mask.”

Masks weren’t a major hurdle in recent elections due to the lack of in-person voting options. Changes to indoor masking rules are unlikely to happen this time around in time to render the issue moot.

“I don’t expect our indoor masking guidelines will change,” Murphy added. “They’re certainly not going to change between now and the May 20th election, I would guess, and unlikely to change before June 8th.”

Enforcement may prove the bigger issue.

It’s unclear how Murphy’s policy will gain compliance with his latest executive fiat particularly with a bill working its way through the legislature to bar police from polling stations. And that’s before we get to the problematic constitutional analysis.

