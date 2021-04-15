Murphy pitches new gun laws including a ban on rifle, shotgun purchases for those under age 21

More gun control is coming to the Garden State ahead of Election 2021.

On Thursday, Governor Phil Murphy proposed a slew of new gun control items including a ban on rifle and shotgun purchases for New Jerseyans under age 21. Murphy also hopes to ban .50 caliber weapons among other measures.

“Half of New Jersey’s gun homicides occur in only five cities, and the number of gun crimes in these cities has skyrocketed over the last year,” said Governor Murphy. “We cannot sit back when we know there is more to do to address the danger of gun violence in our communities. By taking the steps we are announcing today, we will further commit to making every block and every street in our state safer.”

Republicans were quick to criticize the proposals as not only constitutionally unsound but also unlikely to make a dent in gun crime.

“Governor Murphy is not increasing penalties on those who use firearms to rob and maim,” said Assemblyman Hal Wirths (R-24). “The Democrats are not increasing police presence in the five cities with the most gun violence and giving them more tools to do their jobs, but some of the same Democrats actually want to restrict how police do their jobs, like banning them from polling places!”

“It is unimaginable that our state laws may one day prohibit a young man or woman who fought for our freedom in the military from owning a hunting rifle or shotgun,” said State Senator Mike Testa (R-1) in a separate statement. “None of the changes announced by Murphy will impact violent criminals.

New Jersey already has some of the country’s most restrictive gun laws.

