Winning statewide isn’t getting any easier for Republicans, Save Jerseyans.

According to the latest voter registration data released by the state’s Division of Election, Democrats now outnumber registered Republicans by a whopping 1,089,740 voters. Democrats also now claim a smaller but still numerical significant 122,894 voter advantage over unaffiliated voters.

For a point of comparison, Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by *only* 704,678 voters on Election Day 2009 when Chris Christie defeated Jon Corzine.

The point is an obvious one: any Republican running statewide is starting at a massive disadvantage.

More dramatic perhaps is the fact that unaffiliateds ran ahead of Democrats by 627,739 twelve years ago. The massive swing (750,633 in a little more than a decade) is the ultimate proof of the Garden State’s status as not just a bluer state but also a more partisan one.

It remains to be seen whether the pendulum has swung far enough in the Democrats’ favor to change history. While the state hasn’t elected a Republican U.S. Senator since before Watergate, New Jerseyans also haven’t reelected a Democrat governor in 44 years.

