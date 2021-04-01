You are Here
N.J. Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 1.089 million

Winning statewide isn’t getting any easier for Republicans, Save Jerseyans.

According to the latest voter registration data released by the state’s Division of Election, Democrats now outnumber registered Republicans by a whopping 1,089,740 voters. Democrats also now claim a smaller but still numerical significant 122,894 voter advantage over unaffiliated voters.

For a point of comparison, Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by *only* 704,678 voters on Election Day 2009 when Chris Christie defeated Jon Corzine.

The point is an obvious one: any Republican running statewide is starting at a massive disadvantage.

More dramatic perhaps is the fact that unaffiliateds ran ahead of Democrats by 627,739 twelve years ago. The massive swing (750,633 in a little more than a decade) is the ultimate proof of the Garden State’s status as not just a bluer state but also a more partisan one.

It remains to be seen whether the pendulum has swung far enough in the Democrats’ favor to change history. While the state hasn’t elected a Republican U.S. Senator since before Watergate, New Jerseyans also haven’t reelected a Democrat governor in 44 years.

