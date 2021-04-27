N.J. ready to roll out licenses for illegal aliens on May 1st

New Jersey will begin issuing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens on May 1st, and Republican legislators plan to make an issue of it heading into Election 2021.

“Residents should be priority No. 1. The Democrats cut $13 million from Toms River and Brick schools combined, yet they are budgeting $8 million for legal aid for illegals fighting deportation,” Senator Jim Holzapfel (R-10). “Murphy’s agenda has always focused on making New Jersey more accommodating to undocumented immigrants, including his plan to commit $40 million to illegal immigrants revealed this month. It is insulting to hard-working families when state leadership demands tax money from them and uses it to promote a political agenda.”

Licenses were supposed to be issued beginning January 1st but the Murphy Administration blamed COVID-19 for the months-long delay.

The Garden State is one of 17 states offering driving privileges to illegals aliens.

It’s believed that there are currently somewhere between 400,000 and 500,000 illegals residing in New Jersey.

