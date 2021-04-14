New digital ad warns New Jersey: Cancel Culture Dems are coming for your jobs next

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) is making a five figure buy in New Jersey and Virginia this week targeting “Cancel Culture” as both states’ respective legislative election cycles get underway.

“Hardest Hit” is a 30-second digital ad focuing on the economic impact visited upon average Georgia residents after Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled its All-Star Game out of the state over the state’s much-maligned voting reform law.

“Who was hardest hit? The concession stand worker planning on overtime. The hotel staff expecting full capacity. The small businesses doing everything they can to survive a pandemic,” explains the narrator, pegging the toll at $100 million. “We must end the cancel culture madness. The left cancelled our jobs. They are coming for yours next.”

“Democrats claim to be the ultimate defenders of minority communities, but their willingness to trample on Atlanta’s economy to advance their partisan political agenda shows their true colors,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan in a statement. “Now that the woke cancel culture mob knows it can get its way by peddling lies and threatening the economic well-being of anyone that disagrees with them, there is no telling whose livelihood will be next. Voters in New Jersey and Virginia were watching what happened in Georgia and know that state Republicans are their only line of defense against the Democrats’ cancel culture hypocrisy.”

Watch: