New Jersey’s 7-day “new” case rate closely mirrors India’s

File this under things the disaster porn pushers won’t tell you, Save Jerseyans.

As of yesterday, New Jersey’s 7-day average for “new” COVID-19 cases was 2,306.

–

Over in India – where we’re told the End of Days has begun on the subcontinent – the rolling 7-day average stood at 340,140 new cases reported daily.

That’s an eye-popping disparity until you remember that New Jersey’s population (9,288,994 according to the new census data) is dwarfed by India’s massive 1.366 billion person population. There are > 147 Indians living in India for every New Jersey resident on the planet.

So, after doing some quick back of the napkin math, we see that India’s new case rate as of Tuesday was 1 in 4,016.

New Jersey’s came in at 1 in 4,028.

Don’t act so surprised! New Jersey still boasts the highest U.S. death rate and, if it were an independent country, the worst death rate on the planet.

“But Matt, what about the under-count over there?”

Okay. Do you trust New Jersey’s numbers? And if so… are you drunk?

I am a literate, free-thinking American citizen who now knows that my government has been manipulating me for the past 14 months where this pandemic is concerned. Just this week, the Murphy Adminstration admitted that > 1% of our state’s reported cases were actually DUPLICATES. We’ve written EXTENSIVELY on the unreliability of Murphy’s numbers, and these numbers allegedly form the basis of Phil Murphy’s executive orders which impact every level of life in the Garden State.

Trust no one. Not when it comes to COVID-19. Do your own research, remain skeptical, and expect that what you’re being told isn’t always the straight dope. Someone is making money off of your clicks, and a smaller but no less rich and powerful group of people has grand designs for the “new normal” into which we’re all going to blunder if we’re not very careful.

