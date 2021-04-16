New Jersey flunks another COVID-19 state-by-state analysis

The verdict is in and its ugly, Save Jerseyans.

That notorious far-right institution U.C. Berkeley (heavy sarcasm here, folks) recently ranked New Jersey as having one of the country’s worst COVID-19 responses despite also concluding (unsurprisingly, and unconvincingly) that red states generally did a worse job. Now Wallethub is joining the fray.

On Thursday, the popular ranking-and-analysis site said New Jersey is America’s second least safe state for coronavirus. Wallethub examined the virus’s transmission, vaccination rates, positive tests, hospitalizations and of course COVID-19 deaths. New Jersey’s overall rank was #50 out of 51 (including D.C.).

Click here if you want to view the full analysis. As I said after we saw the Berkeley report, I don’t agree with all of the conclusions. That actually make the following statement all the stronger:

Murphy and his lockdown failed no matter how you slice it, count it, or break it down.