NJ-05: Pallotta announces second run at Gottheimer

North Jersey finance industry veteran Frank Pallotta says he’s going to make a second run against Josh Gottheimer, this time in 2022.

“In the wake of last year’s riots, Josh Gottheimer has chosen the fashionable, establishment route declaring war on law enforcement and the people whose lives and property depend on the shield that law enforcement provides,” said Pallotta in a Monday afternoon press release. “While Gottheimer seeks to tear down the successful, bi-partisan “tough on crime” measures of the past forty years – like mandatory sentencing for major crimes against life and property – he wants to expand criminal enforcement of so-called “thought crimes” – what we used to call “free speech”. This is straight from the Leninist playbook and runs counter to everything this Country represents.”

Pallotta won the GOP nomination in 2020 but was badly outspent and lost to Gottheimer by nearly 8-points, 53.2% to 45.6%.

Another Republican being discussed for NJ-05 next year is Nick De Gregorio, a Marine veteran and veterans’ advocate.

NJ-05 isn’t “blue” but Gottheimer is one of the nation’s most prolific House fundraisers; he already had over $9 million in his campaign warchest at the end of the first quarter. One thing to keep an eye on his redistricting: we’re supposed to get new census data on Monday, and the state’s 12 districts will be redrawn by next November.

