REPORT: Hundreds of thousands of N.J. kids are slipping behind in English, math

TRENTON, N.J. – The 501(c)3 organization JerseyCAN is out with a new report this week raising the alarm over the impact of COVID-19 school closures on chidren’s math and English proficiency.

“This research project issues a dire warning, that if learning loss continues, approximately 393,000 students in ELA and 430,000 students just in grades 3-8 will not be on grade level by the end of this school year,” the organization explained in its release announcing the report. “This includes students who were not on grade level before the pandemic as well as students who are projected to be off grade level due to the disruptions caused by COVID. The study was conducted by EmpowerK12, a research organization based in Washington, D.C., which analyzed data from the first half of the 2020-2021 school year.”

–

Click here to view the full report.

Governor Murphy insists the state will make a full return to in-person learning this fall, but thousands of children remain stuck learning remotely as the summer months are right around the corner.

Murphy planned on a full reopening last year, too, but he ultimately permitted schools district to choose remote options after the politically potent NJEA raised objections.

–