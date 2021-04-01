Save Jersey LIVE with energy expert Dr. Jonathan Lesser

Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan is undeniably the most underdiscussed important issue of Election 2021, Save Jerseyans. New Jersey ratepayers are facing tens of billions of dollars in direct costs, and the end result looks to be a less-than-minimal impact on the climate.

On Wednesday night, Dan Cirucci and I spoke to energy expert Dr. Jonathan Lesser who expertly broke it all down for our audience. Special thanks to our sponsor Affordable Energy for New Jersey for making it all possible.

Watch below: