Science be damned, Murphy says his outdoor mask mandate is staying for now

Phil Murphy isn’t easing up on his scientifically-bankrupt OUTDOOR mask mandate, Save Jerseyans, despite growing vaccination rates and relatively lower COVID-19 cases in states without mask mandates.

“We’re not there yet on changing our mask mandates. I hope we will be, but first of all, it’s a much warmer weather country than we are a state right now, so they can live,” Murphy replied to a reporter at this Monday’s daily briefing. “I’ve been there a bunch of times. I can tell you in mid-to-late April, they are outdoors in a big way, and we’re not quite there yet.”

Murphy signed one of his many executive orders back in July 2020 which, in this particular case, required individuals to wear masks outside in public places where social distancing wasn’t possible.

The Governor is increasingly out alone on an island with this one as even some Leftists now saying outdoor masking isn’t necessary.

“A paper published in Indoor Air looked at 1,245 cases in China and found just one instance of outdoor transmission, which involved people having a conversation, which means they had to be close to one another for some period of time and face to face,” wrote Slate‘s Shannon Palus over the weekend. “According to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, shared earlier this month with the Irish Times, of 232,164 cases in Ireland, just 262 were associated with ‘locations which are primarily associated with outdoor activities.’ That is, about 0.1 percent.”

Texas, which eliminated its mask mandate at the end of the winter, posted only 1,439 “new” cases on Sunday while New Jersey reported 3,149.

Where’s the science? Where’s the data?

Maybe Phil’s hiding the answers under his mask?

