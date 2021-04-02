Smith mourns slain U.S. Capitol Hill officer; suspect is reportedly a Nation of Islam follower

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) is among the member of Congress mourning a slain U.S. Capitol Hill police officer today. The suspect is reportedly an Indiana man in his twenties who is also a fan of the Nation of Islam.

“Our prayers go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans who was killed in the line of duty on Capitol Hill today,” Smith said in a statement released Friday. “The attack at the north barricade—which also injured another officer—is yet another act of brutal, senseless violence and underscores the extraordinary courage and valor of the men and women who serve and protect.”