The 13 Things We KNOW About COVID-19 One Year Later

I did not attend medical school or serve a surgical residency. Neither did I major in biology, chemistry, or a related science. And no, before you ask, I did not stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night. However, from a layman’s perspective, here is what I understand about COVID-19… and here is what I suspect.

1. COVID-19 is a real disease that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives and millions of lives worldwide. However, we will never know the real number of fatalities because patients with serious underlying health conditions and co-morbidities were all classified as COVID deaths, partly for financial reasons and partly to advance a political agenda.

2. Doctors, nurses, and the entire medical community are to be applauded for their hard work on the very dangerous front lines of the pandemic. They are heroes all.

3. President Trump should be credited for spearheading the development of multiple vaccines in record time through Operation Warp Speed. Whether you choose to be vaccinated or not, what he and his administration accomplished by cutting through the massive red tape and creating an effective public-private partnership was unprecedented… and borderline miraculous.

4. The limelight-loving Dr. Anthony Fauci is either a well-meaning but clueless bureaucrat or a not-so-well-meaning and clueless bureaucrat. Either way, he has repeatedly moved the goalposts over the past year, offering conflicting medical advice on one hand and contradicting himself on the other. Having mismanaged multiple pandemics before, he should have been canned years ago.

5. The Democrat Party – and then candidate Joe Biden – purposely and shamelessly politicized the pandemic. Mr. Biden owes his residency at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to his manipulation of the crisis… and to a biased and complicit mainstream media, including Google, Facebook, and Twitter.

6. Lockdowns don’t work, except for at-risk populations such as nursing home residents. In fact, they kill more people than they help by quarantining them in close quarters. Multiple scientific studies have since shown that sunshine – with its Vitamin D and ultraviolet rays – is an effective weapon against COVID.

7. The jury is still out on the efficacy of masks, especially cloth ones. In fact, a recent study by the National Institutes of Health found that cloth masks are counter-productive at best… and dangerous at worst. Regardless of where you stand on this divisive issue, suggesting that people wear masks while alone outdoors or in the privacy of their own homes and cars was ludicrous from the very beginning.

8. Whereas socially distancing may be wise during a pandemic, arbitrarily declaring that six feet is the magic number for guaranteed safety was comically unscientific. So was requiring restaurant customers to wear masks while walking from the front door to their table… or between bites. And don’t get me started on the knee-jerk recommendations by the CDC this time last year to continuously wipe down countertops and other surfaces as well as packages, groceries, and the like (after leaving them on your front porch to detox for 24 hours).

9. I have a sneaky suspicion and a nasty feeling in my gut that – whereas the pandemic was most definitely real – nefarious elements in our society, including some in our own federal government, chose to not let this crisis go to waste. Taking a page out of Rahm Emanuel’s diabolical playbook, they pushed to see just how compliant the American populace would be. To these folks, willing compliance by the masses means increasingly complete control… and unadulterated power.

10. Making vaccines mandatory and requiring vaccine passports for interstate travel are proposals that should never see the light of day. They are 100% unconstitutional and egregious violations of the First and Fourth Amendments, which guarantee the freedoms of assembly and religious expression as well as the right to privacy. The proposition that a national health crisis supersedes the Constitution of the United States is preposterous – and a very dangerous precedent.

11. While we are on the subject of a national health crisis, will someone with some moxie state the obvious: the vast majority of Americans who died from COVID were morbidly obese. The simple but inconvenient truth is this: if you were having trouble breathing before you contracted COVID, you are probably going to have even more trouble breathing after getting it. The same goes for diabetes if caused by poor eating habits, which is another major contributor to COVID-related deaths. It’s time that Americans got off the couch and onto the treadmill… or the next pandemic could be even worse.

12. I think the W.H.O. and the U.S. government know exactly where COVID-19 originated… and it wasn’t in a Chinese wet market. Instead, I am willing to bet that it came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and is a leading research center for – let’s say it together – the study of coronaviruses. Whether the virus was accidentally leaked or purposely released is open for debate, but because the W.H.O. is in bed with China and the U.S. is undoubtedly conducting its own biological warfare experiments, chances are that we will never know the truth.

13. Shutting down schools was initially understandable and probably prudent. However, it quickly became evident that COVID-19 did not pose a serious health risk to most children. The continued opposition to reopening schools for in-person instruction by numerous teachers’ unions is indefensible. Likewise, shuttering churches and other places of worship and arbitrarily limiting the size of their congregations was, is, and always will be wrong. So says James Madison… and SCOTUS recently agreed.

Stay tuned for more…

