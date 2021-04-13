Trump blasts Biden for pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MAR-A-LAGO, FL – Former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden Administration on Tuesday for the decision to “pause” emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The Biden Administration did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world by allowing the FDA and CDC to call a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Trump in a statement. “The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary but now it’s reputation will be permanently challenged. The people who have already taken the vaccine will be up in arms, and perhaps all of this was done for politics or perhaps it’s the FDA’s love for Pfizer.”

–

Trump didn’t hold back in elaborating upon his accusation that the FDA may have been influenced by politics.

“The FDA, especially with long time bureaucrats within, has to be controlled. They should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it. They’ll do things like this to make themselves look important,” Trump continued. “Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 Presidential Election. They didn’t like me very much because I pushed them extremely hard. But if I didn’t, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for 3-5 years, or maybe not at all. It takes them years to act!”

“Do your testing, clean up the record, and get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back online quickly,” Trump concluded. “The only way we defeat the China Virus is with our great vaccines!”

–