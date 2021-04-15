Twitter suspends James O’Keefe

Twitter has suspended Westwood, New Jersey native and Rutgers alumnus James O’Keefe.

Back on February 11, 2021, the account for O’Keefe’s investigative journalism organization (Project Veritas) was “permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy” and O’Keefe’s personal account was “temporarily locked.”

Today’s ban is reportedly for alleged “platform manipulation and spam.“

Known for producing aggressive undercover videos, Project Veritas had just released a new video featuring a CNN director admitting that the cable news network’s goal was to get Trump out of office.