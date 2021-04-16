Van Drew endorses Ciattarelli in GOP gubernatorial primary

MAYS LANDING, N.J. – Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) is throwing his considerable political weight behind Jack Ciattarelli for the 2021 NJGOP gubernatorial nomination.

“Jack is the only candidate in this race, Republican or Democrat, who understands the South Jersey and America we know and love,” said Van Drew in a Friday statement released by the Ciattarelli campaign. “South Jersey deserves better than lip service around election time, and a governor like Jack will be a tireless fighter for everyone fortunate enough to call New Jersey home.”

“Congressman Van Drew’s focus on creating economic opportunity and fighting for a strong America and a strong South Jersey is why Jeff continues to connect with people regardless of their political affiliation,” added Ciattarelli (R-Somerset). “I respect Jeff’s independence and willingness to always stand up for South Jersey and remain grateful to have his support. As your next governor, I will never stop being a champion of South Jersey and what is best for each of our communities.”

The South Jersey point can’t be overlooked, folks. Speaking as a Camden County guy, it’s been a consistent (and yes, mostly valid) criticism of Democrat and Republican governors that they tend to forget about the southern third of the state. We haven’t had a South Jersey governor since Jim Florio, and that obviously didn’t end well.

As a general matter, Save Jerseyans, I don’t think endorsements move the needle much. Rather, they tell you something about which way the needle is already pointing. Jack Ciattarelli’s support from Republican leaders – elected and unelected – is universal this cycle, a far cry from his 2017 run when Kim Guadagno had an edge heading into primary day. So no surprises there.

However, the Van Drew endorsement could prove very valuable Ciattarelli, or at least more valuable than endorsements typically pan out in these contests.

It’s simple. Ciattarelli’s opponents – including pastor Phil Rizzo, the only other candidate getting any attention right now – hope to play up the former Assemblyman’s past criticism of Donald Trump and peel off GOP voters reluctant to support anyone insufficiently MAGA. Van Drew was a stalwart Trump ally after switching parties in late 2019, and his “MAGA credentials” are unimpeachable. His decision to back Ciattarelli could therefore help blunt some criticism of Ciattarelli’s 2016 opposition to the former president.



