VIDEO: Save Jersey talks to the LD13 GOP Assembly candidates

We’ve spoken to the three primary combatants in this year’s LD13 GOP Assembly over the past two weeks, Save Jerseyans, in the hopes of giving you and up-close look at the candidates. Last week, Dan Cirucci and I chatted with Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger and his 2021 running mate, Vicky Flynn. They’re the endorsed Monmouth candidates. This week, we spoke to Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso who lost a convention fight for “the line” but is running in the primary to keep her seat.

We discussed everything from whether Phil Murphy is a “nice guy” and his outrageous pandemic policies to taxes (of course) and cancel culture.

Watch both interviews below…

Save Jersey LIVE with Gerry Scharfenberger and Vicky Flynn

Save Jersey LIVE with Serena DiMaso

