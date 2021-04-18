We are never getting out of this. | Woke Zombie

We are never escaping this. Ever. Here’s my story:

As some of you know, I had Covid several months ago. Since then, I’ve had an antibody test with titer to confirm, and as expected, it pegged out above the maximum reading. Ok, great, so I can kick the can down the road and let some of the science catch up to the vaccines available before I make a decision.

–

Along comes a minor procedure that I’ve been lining up for a bit. I see my doctor and we agree to schedule it for April. A few days later, I receive a call from the office that I’ll need to schedule a Covid test several days prior. “Why?” I ask. I’ve had Covid, I’ve had a positive test, I’ve had a positive Antibody test, and that all happened months ago, so why should I have to go through all of that again? “Because our policy requires that anyone with Covid be retested prior to a procedure if that occurs 90 days after the previous test.” It was 91 days later.

Science, be damned. Every piece of data from both vaccine immunity and natural immunity studies show that immune response remains robust for 6+ months, and likely years, yet I’m forced to take a Covid test? What’s more, I’m probably one of the few who went out of their way to confirm the test with an Antibody test along with a titer read out of my antibody levels.

Yet, I still need a retest.

Fine, whatever, so after speaking with the Doctors office, the Procedure center’s office, and my insurance to express my issues, I make no progress. But because I’d prefer to have this procedure, I cave and comply. I schedule the appointment, and it’s described as an “in and out drive through test.” They tell me that it will by appointment only, and to make sure I arrive on time.

Fast forward to Saturday. I arrive for my 11:30 appointment. I’m the 40th car in line (!!). I’m asked to fill out forms that I already had filled out, I’m even given a free pen because they don’t want me touching it and returning. After completing the form and a 20-minute wait, I get halfway through the line to hand in my form. I’m instructed to ensure I remain masked the entire time in line, and that once I’m tested I leave my mask on *UNTIL MY PROCEDURE ON TUESDAY*.

So lets recap. I had a positive covid test 91 days ago. I had a positive antibody test with a maximum amount of testable antibodies 30 days ago. In that time frame, I very well could have received a JNJ vaccine and be FULLY vaccinated, and I have been instructed to wear a mask from the time I test until Tuesday, April 20th, 24 hours a day, despite having natural immunity, despite having maximum detectable antibodies, despite could having been fully vaccinated, oh and by the way, I must *QUARANTINE* during that time frame too. Mind you, I’m not permitted to drive after the procedure, so how can I quarantine if I have to hitch a ride to the procedure itself?

42 mins after my appointment time, I’m finally at the front of the line. I don’t have my mask on, so my HCP reminds me to put it on. Then once it’s on, she asks me to only pull it down over my mouth so that she can complete one of the most ridiculous tests I’ve ever had.

This is one story, in one line, at one testing center in 42 mins. We are doomed. We are never getting out of this. There’s too many hands in the pot.

–