With illegals about to get N.J. licenses, senator warns they may be registered to vote, too.

New Jersey’s illegal alien population is eligible for driver’s licenses beginning May 1st, and one state senator is demanding to know how the Murphy Administration will prevent illegal from being registered to vote.

Earlier this week, State Senator Kristin Corrado (D-40) wrote to MVC Chief Sue Fulton inquiring how the agency will prevent its automatic voter registration system from automatically registering illegals. Fulton’s answer left much to be desired (she admitted many applicants wouldn’t be exempted from the system), Corrado wrote to Secretary of State Tahesha Way in search of answers.

“With hundreds of thousands of undocumented residents soon eligible to receive New Jersey driver’s licenses, that raises the possibility of thousands or even tens of thousands of ineligible people being advanced into the voter registration process at the MVC,” wrote Corrado.

It wouldn’t be the first time BEFORE illegal licenses came into being; one 2017 analysis found 600+ illegal aliens on the state’s voter roles.

Here’s the full text of Corrado’s letter: