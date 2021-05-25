70k+ N.J. children between ages 12-15 have received their 1st vaccine dose

More than 70,000 New Jersey children between ages 12 and 15 have received their first jab of a COVID-19 vaccine since the state gave the greenlight earlier this month.
The numbers – which are sure to elicit additional controversy pertaining to an already-controversial topic – were crunched by our friend the Woke Zombie.
–
Over 4.1 million New Jerseyans – almost 45% of the state’s total population – have been fully vaccinated.
#NJ #COVID19 Vaccine update for NJ Counties. Over 70,000 kids 12-15 received their 1st dose (460k total in the state).
Morris breaks 80%, now 4 counties above 70%
Counting 12+ as adults isnt the most accurate, will have to change over to total pop soon. Morris above 70% total. pic.twitter.com/slGKPkv283
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) May 25, 2021