70k+ N.J. children between ages 12-15 have received their 1st vaccine dose

More than 70,000 New Jersey children between ages 12 and 15 have received their first jab of a COVID-19 vaccine since the state gave the greenlight earlier this month.

The numbers – which are sure to elicit additional controversy pertaining to an already-controversial topic – were crunched by our friend the Woke Zombie.

Over 4.1 million New Jerseyans – almost 45% of the state’s total population – have been fully vaccinated.