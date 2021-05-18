A Cautionary Tale: Promises of “Relief” from NJ’s Income Tax

Can you believe New Jersey, with today’s crushing tax burden, was one of the last states to adopt an Income Tax? Hard to believe, but as you can see on the map at right, it’s true.

In fact, until Connecticut extended its Income Tax beyond interest and capital gains to include wages in 1991, New Jersey’s adoption of an Income Tax in 1976 marked the last time a state adopted such a tax. No states have implemented an Income Tax since.

According to an analysis by the Tax Foundation, every state has an income tax except for Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. Alaska and Tennessee are notable as the only states to repeal an existing income tax (in 1979 and in 2021, respectively), while all the other states on that list have always gone without one. New Hampshire is a unique case, as their income taxes do not and have not ever applied to wage income, instead only taxing interest and dividend income.

The state personal Income Tax was enacted in 1976 during the administration of Governor Brendan Byrne, with its revenues dedicated by constitutional amendment to support public schools and to provide property tax relief.