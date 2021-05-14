ANTI-SCIENCE PHIL: Gov. Murphy isn’t lifting New Jersey’s mask mandate

Phil Murphy isn’t listening to the CDC and lifting New Jersey’s mask mandate, Save Jerseyans, a decision he confirmed during a Friday visit to a West Orange vaccination site.

And he was with Whoopi Goldberg (for some unexplained reason):

WHOA!!! @GovMurphy w Whoopi Goldberg and says WEEKS MORE OF MASK WEARING INDOORS FOR NJ despite CDC statement @NBCNewYork#Pandemic #Covid pic.twitter.com/xZg7w5QrV4 — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) May 14, 2021

“We’re not there yet.”

Pennsylvania is following the CDC (for the most part) and easing its blanket mask mandate. Michigan says it’ll abide by the CDC’s new guidance. Both states are led by Fauci-loving Leftist governors.

New Jersey is treading water as if it’s still May 2020.

So much for “science,” folks!

