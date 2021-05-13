Biden, CDC ditch masks but Murphy is still thinkin’ about it

The CDC has finally caught up with the science, Save Jerseyans.

On Thursday, the much-maligned federal agency finally announced that fully-vaccinated citizens need not wear masks in most settings; narrow exceptions include obvious places (like health care settings) and immune-compromised folks. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were quick to remove their own masks because, ya know, mission accomplished despite the fact that it’s Trump’s vaccine push that got us here.

–

Plenty of people – especially those who aren’t concerned with the prospect of vaccine passports – are happy, and all but two aren’t named Joe or Kamala.

No one is more disappointed tonight than Phil Murphy except, perhaps, his friend Anthony Fauci who only recently suggested we’d be wearing masks seasonally indefinitely. The Murphy Administration responded Thursday only by saying it was considering the new guidance. Murphy didn’t even get a question on it during a Thursday MSNBC appearance which tells you all you need to know about that channel. For now, New Jersey’s mask mandate appears to remain in place.

Four quick things for your consideration:

(1) Congratulations to the CDC for saying what most of us have been saying for six f—ing months. It must be cool to get paid to conform to common sense six months after it’s already common!

(2) It’s never been more clear that the Garden State is officially BEHIND the “science” on this stuff, folks. I know this will come as a nasty surprise to our fellow residents in places like Montclair where masks are a virtue-signaling must, but it’s undeniably true.

(3) It’s also never been clearer that Murphy is following POLITICAL science, not the regular kind. One-third of the country’s adults are vaccinated. It’s pushing 50% in New Jersey.

(4) To the Republicans who’ve refused to take a hard stand against compulsory masking? You really missed the boat on this one. Look in the mirror the next time you’re curious why the GOP keeps getting its teeth kicked in.

–