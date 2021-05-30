Biden won the election. Want proof? Note the large percentage of N.J. residents still masking in stores.

Regular Save Jersey readers know voter fraud is real. We cover it and advocate for changes – including cracking down on VBM abuse and implementing voter ID – to secure our flawed electoral system.

But I’ve also never been a Kraken proponent, folks. Sorry. The evidence simply isn’t there. And while I know some diehard Trump supporters, mostly well-meaning, continue to insist that 2020 was “stolen,” I think we now have definitive proof that it wasn’t. My evidence for your kind consideration: all of the New Jerseyans still masking in public after the mandate ended on Friday.

–

I’ve visited seven stores (so far) this rainy long holiday weekend.

Five left it up to the customer whether to wear a mask. One (a large chain) had a sign saying masks were required but they didn’t enforce it. The seventh storefront (a small, independently-owned bagel shop) asked people to put them on. At the store that wasn’t enforcing, one *plump* individual (being nice here) did say something under her breath when she passed me near the registers. Does she realize that the best protection from Covid would be eating fewer cheese burgers? Because #science? I doubt it.

Overall, I’d say 90% of the people in my admittedly blue corner of South Jersey were wearing masks.

I asked you via Twitter and Facebook to tell me what you were seeing in your own area of the N.J. Even in redder counties (like Hunterdon and Ocean), most stores and shops were 50/50 masked vs. unmasked at best.

It’s dispiriting though not exactly hard to anticipate. Trump got clobbered in New Jersey overall, but if you do the napkin math, there are tens of thousands of people shopping this weekend who voted for the Orange Man but who are STILL masking despite the end of Murphy’s mandate and clear evidence that masks are superfluous for most residents at this point in the pandemic. Trump won Hunterdon by about 4.5-points and Ocean by alomst 30-points.

The Media and their Faucist enablers did a real number on the American people in 2020, folks. People are frightened, either of the virus directly or the judgment associated with rejecting pseudoscientific fads in public. A small but not insignificant percentage have developed a taste for the sense of superiority that goes along with being compliant and socially-conscious – even if the white coats who talked them into it are no longer advising it. A full year plus of non-stop fearmongering, guilt-tripping, and propaganda means it’s going to take a good long while to deprogram Americans.

So yes, the culture of fear and caution that’s taken hold in many places – including many previously purple suburbs – easily explains Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. It also helps explain Phil Murphy’s current solid approval rating notwithstanding his piss-poor pandemic track record.

Don’t look to the voting machines as an excuse for why Democrats are winning elections. It’s a red herring.

Look to the fact that your fellow citizen were willing, as Ben Franklin famously warned, surrender a some essential liberty in exchange for some temporary security. And not all of them were Leftists before this thing started.

–