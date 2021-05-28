CDC sandbags Murphy (again), advises against blanket summer camp mask mandates

Phil Murphy can’t catch a break with the CDC, Save Jerseyans!

First, they changed their general mask guidance and forced Murphy to adapt (or risk being labeled as “anti-science”). Now, as of Friday, the CDC is saying kids generally don’t need to mask at summer camps regardless of vaccination status. Again, God-Emperor Murphy is finding himself behind “the science.”

–

“This is for a simple reason,” Murphy said on Wednesday. “Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. While we’ve made very good progress with the 12-to-15 year cohort, they’ve only been eligible, I think, for less than 2 weeks.”

Apparently, the CDC doesn’t think it matters.

Here’s the guidance if you want to read it yourself; most of us don’t care what the CDC says at this point, but it’s fun to have on hand to stir the pot with Leftist friends at a weekend bbq.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, New Jersey Senate Republicans launched an online petition to end his mask mandate for summer camps and schools. I suspect it’ll do well.

