Christie headed to Texas for 2024 interviews alongside DeSantis, other possible candidates

Chris Christie is running for 2024, Save Jerseyans. The only question at this point is whether he can actually make it to the starting line.

On Friday, Texas Tribune reported that Christie – who presently passes his days as an ABC News contributor – will attend an exclusive May 7th event put together by Bush political strategist Karl Rove.

Other invitees headed to the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin reportedly include Tom Cotton, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Tim Scott.

Each 2024 prospect will be interviewed by members of the Lone Star State’s congressional delegation.

