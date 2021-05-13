Rep. Smith: Israel’s response “has been proportionate and justified”

Congressman Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) defended Israel on Wednesday evening amid continued rocket attacks.

“I categorically denounce the rocket attacks against innocent Israeli civilians – including Jewish and Arab civilians – which have been launched from Gaza,” said Smith in a statement. “I further condemn the urban street violence targeting Jews in cities such as Lod, including attacks on synagogues, motorists and people in their homes. Israel has every right to defend its citizens, and its response has been proportionate and justified. I mourn for those who have lost their lives and pray for peace to return to this land sacred to the great Abrahamic faith traditions.”